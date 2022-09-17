Potential details emerge on major backstage figure intentionally accompanying suspended AEW stars to CM Punk's locker room before backstage fracas

The Young Bucks are reportedly said to have brought AEW Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh to CM Punk's locker room at All Out.

It's been the story of pro wrestling lately. CM Punk shot hard on the Bucks, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana following his world title win at AEW All Out.

Shortly thereafter, the new world champion engaged in a physical altercation with Omega and the Bucks. All involved in the altercation have been suspended pending further investigation.

As reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Young Bucks had initially brought the promotion's Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh when they confronted Punk. It was suggested that the idea had been for her presence to keep things professional.

"It is known that Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh was not only a witness to what happened but came to the room with the Young Bucks, likely with the idea that with her there, it would keep things professional. Obviously that didn’t happen," Dave Meltzer wrote.

Like CM Punk, Omega and the Bucks had been crowned champions at All Out. Also like Punk, the trio also found themselves stripped of their titles to kick off Dynamite.

The Young Bucks reportedly sent feelers to WWE to gauge interest if they left AEW

During their suspension, it was reported that the Young Bucks sent feelers to WWE in an attempt to gauge potential interest in their services.

The Bucks were hot at the top of WWE's shopping list to conclude 2018 but opted instead to form AEW alongside Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan. Their contract with the All Elite promotion is said to run until 2023.

They were said to have asked about potential interest in their services in the event they entered free agency. If they were to make the switch, they wouldn't be the first of the founding EVPs to do as much.

Cody Rhodes left AEW at the end of his deal earlier this year, making his return to WWE at WrestleMania.

