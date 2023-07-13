Potential new plans for AEW pay-per-views revealed - Reports

AEW's pay-per-view schedule could be in for a major change if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Fightful Select, while All Elite Wrestling and Warner Bros. Discovery are "deep into negotiations" for an extension of their deal, WBD are proposing expanding the Jacksonville-based promotion's pay-per-view schedule, even to one a month.

It was added that Warner Bros. Discovery sources wouldn't elaborate on whether the AEW pay-per-views would be under a standalone agreement or included in a MAX streaming deal. The report stated that though All Elite Wrestling has expanded on its "special event schedule," no broadcast plans have been revealed yet.

Fightful also revealed that nothing in the deal had been finalized so far, but the topic of an expanded pay-per-view schedule has been discussed between WBD and the Tony Khan-led company.

AEW is just coming off a very successful Forbidden Door 2023, where Bryan Danielson-Kazuchika Okada's main event and Kenny Omega-Will Ospeay's bout stole the night. All In is just over a month away, and there has been considerable hype for the event, even though not a single match has been announced so far.

It will be interesting to see if Warner Bros. Discovery and All Elite Wrestling decide to expand the pay-per-view schedule, possibly from next year onwards.

What are your thoughts on the latest development in this deal between the two parties? Let us know in the comments section below.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes