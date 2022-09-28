Potential rumor killer on AEW suspending Buddy Matthews

Buddy Matthews created waves in the wrestling world when reports suggested that he had requested his release from AEW.

Matthews joined forces with Malakai Black and Brody King to form the House of Black faction earlier this year. The faction's leader recently cleared the air on his future with the promotion. However, the former RAW Tag Team Champion's status has remained unclear.

Since Triple H took over his new backstage duties following Vince McMahon's retirement, several previously released stars have returned to WWE. Additionally, the company had allegedly reached out to a few AEW stars who were still under contract. This led to speculation that multiple performers were looking to possibly jump ship under Hunter's creative vision.

PWInsider recently reported that the Australian star had to travel to his home country to sort out some issues with his work visa to continue working in the US. The outlet seemingly debunked rumors of Matthews asking for his release or the promotion suspending him following last week's Dynamite.

WWE allegedly showed interest in signing Buddy Matthews back

Buddy Matthews signed with NXT in 2013 and was a prominent part of the cruiserweight division. He was then drafted to SmackDown, where he performed under the name 'Buddy Murphy.'

In June last year, the 34-year-old was released from his contract, ending his seven-year-long association with WWE. He later made his All Elite Wrestling debut in February this year and has had an impressive run since.

AEW had reportedly sent the Stamford-based company a legal warning for tampering with their talent contracts. Recently, Ryan Frederick from Wrestling Observer News stated that WWE seemingly had a vested interest in signing back Adam Cole, Andrade El Idolo, Buddy Matthews, Keith Lee, and Kyle O'Reilly.

The former WWE Superstar was last seen on AEW television when he and Brody King went up against Sting and Darby Allin on Dynamite last week. Brody King and Julia Hart are currently actively competing in the promotion, while the former RAW Tag Team Champion seems to be on a hiatus.

