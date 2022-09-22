Potential rumor killer on Bray Wyatt and 9-time WWE champion's appearance at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Fans have been told not to expect Bray Wyatt or Sasha Banks during AEW's Grand Slam week.

AEW returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the special Grand Slam edition of Dynamite and Rampage. During the Friday night show, it was announced that there will be a Golden Ticket Battle Royale, with the winner entitled to a shot at the company's World title at a later stage.

As with any Battle Royale, there have been a number of surprises speculated to occur. There have been continuous teases from Tony Khan himself that Paul Wight will return to his Captain Insano gimmick, for example.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW

Tickets:



Tomorrow's AEW Grand Slam in New York City is now officially the highest grossing event in AEW history. To celebrate the biggest live gate tomorrow night at AEW Grand Slam, we have a special gift for the ticket buyer who puts us at or above the $1 million mark for the first time ever: a commemorative Grand Slam chair signed by greats from the Tournament of Champions!

However, don't expect Bray Wyatt and Sasha Banks to make their arrivals during the match.

Xero News, known for reporting Malakai Black's original release request, has affirmed that neither name has been planned for tonight's event. Nor is Sasha's partner, Naomi, who, despite Banks never being reported as released.

Xero News @NewsXero Seen some comments



Lets sort this out



No Tonys Surprise tonight is NOT



Bray

Sasha or Naomi



Im told its Shaq and Paul Wight as Captain Insaneo for Rampage Battle Royal.

The report further suggests that Paul Wight will return with his classic gimmick and potentially have another showdown with colossal rival Shaquille O'Neal.

The pair have been touted for a battle for years, even having a stand-off in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32.

Would you like to see either Sasha Banks or Bray Wyatt in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

