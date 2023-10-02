Potential rumor killer on Jon Moxley's WrestleDream opponent - Reports

Former AEW International Champion Jon Moxley was absent for quite some time due to a concussion, and speculations regarding his expected opponents were being made.

At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 20, Jon Moxley put his International title on the line against Rey Fenix. At the conclusion of the bout, Fenix shockingly managed to capture the title from The Purveyor of Violence. It was later reported that Moxley dropped the title due to an audible following his injury.

It was also reported that Mox was set to defend his International title against a non-AEW opponent at the WrestleDream PPV had he not been injured and lost his title. Later, fans speculated that the nixed challenger was the former UFC champion, Josh Barnett, after his announcement for the PPV.

Barnett squared off against Claudio Castagnoli during the zero-hour pre-show. Furthermore, speculations regarding the NJPW star, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, being the surprise challenger were also made. However, Mox's surprise challenger was reportedly not either of the aforementioned names.

As per Fightful Select, neither Josh Barnett nor Tom Lawlor was the planned surprise challenger for Jon Moxley's International title at WrestleDream. Instead, the former AEW world champion was supposed to face another undisclosed outsider.

Only time will tell who the surprise challenger was supposed to be.

Who do you think the mystery opponent was supposed to be.? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.