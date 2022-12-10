Potential rumor killer on Saraya's mystery partner for AEW Dynamite match next year - Reports 

A potential rumor regarding Saraya's mystery partner during the January 11th episode of AEW Dynamite has been dispelled.

As confirmed during Dynamite this week, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter will team up against Saraya and a partner of her choosing during the January show. As has always been the case when a mystery partner has been teased, a number of potential candidates have been speculated. The stars rumored range from estranged WWE star Sasha Banks to former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm.

One person it doesn't appear to be, despite being thought of, is Thunder Rosa. Rosa has been stripped of her title due to an injury that will at least keep her out until at least February. Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there was a belief she would be the partner but her injury would prevent that:

"Thunder Rosa said that she recently was able to do squats with a two pound dumbbell which is the most she’s been able to use in her recovery from back problems...There were a lot of people who thought she would be Saraya’s mystery partner against Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter on 1/11 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, but the last word on her return was February."

Toni Storm held the Interim title after Rosa's injury announcement. She is retrospectively seen as a Lineal Champion due to Rosa's inability to return prior to Storm's title loss to Jamie Hayter.

Saraya recently shared her thoughts on William Regal's imminent AEW departure

Saraya rose to prominence during her time with WWE's developmental brand, NXT. During this time she worked under Triple H and William Regal, the latter of whom signed to AEW when she joined earlier this year.

However, as confirmed by Tony Khan himself recently, Regal is set to depart AEW so he can return to WWE. Prior to Khan's revelation, Saraya had the chance to share her own feelings on the matter:

"We’re just happy with whatever he wants to do with his life. He’s at the age where he can do whatever he wants to without the internet deep diving into it, or everyone saying this, that and the other about him. Who cares? Let him be happy!" (H/T Metro)

Saraya inaugurated the NXT Women's Title, which she held until capturing the Divas Title on the main roster. The gold has since gone on to be held by the likes of Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

