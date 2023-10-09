Potential speculation on former world champion's move to AEW - Reports

Former world champion, whose current New Japan Pro Wrestling contract is likely to expire next year, is reportedly unsure of signing with AEW, as everyone is expecting.

The star in question is the 30-year-old NJPW star Will Ospreay. Ospreay is undoubtedly one of the best in-ring talents in the world today. His athletic abilities and amazing in-ring psyche have helped him become one of the most prominent wrestlers in the world. On top of that, Ospreay is at the peak of his career as well.

Recently, the IWGP U.S. champion announced on TV that the contract with NJPW will be up in six months. Speculations regarding Ospreay going All Elite after his current contract expires have been running wild since then. The IWC also thinks that he may consider signing with WWE.

However, Ospreay once stated that he didn't want to go to WWE. Meanwhile, there is a new update on the NJPW star potentially signing with AEW next year. During a QnA behind the paywall of Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp answered the following when asked if Ospreay is 100% signing with AEW:

“That’s where I think he’ll go, but after speaking to those close to him, as well as him, that his mentality changed a lot from ‘ah you know I don’t wanna go to WWE, etc’ — I think he realizes that this is his big contract. With his style, and he is in his early 30s, he knows this is his big contract.” [H/T Ringside News]

Will Ospreay is already a vital addition to the AEW roster

Amid the speculations of him signing a full-time contract with AEW one day, Will Ospready already had major appearances on the All Elite promotion and has squared off against veterans like Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho.

Ospreay is also a member of the Don Callis Family in the ongoing storyline and makes occasional appearances to help Callis on TV. Henceforth, only time will tell whether the IWGP U.S. champion decides to go All Elite after he is free from his current contract.