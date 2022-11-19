Potential spoiler: Top WWE prospect reportedly backstage for AEW Rampage

If reports are to be believed, then KC Navarro was backstage at today's AEW Rampage, despite having a scheduled private WWE tryout on the way.

Navarro has become one of the highest-rated young independent prospects as of late, having represented the likes of CZW, IMPACT, and MLW at just 23. He currently reigns as the Warrior Wrestling Champion. Navarro has previously worked dates with AEW as well, albeit in an enhancement role for AEW Dark tapings.

Navarro is highly rated by his peers, such as SmackDown star Karrion Kross. It is even said that he earned himself a private tryout with WWE amidst significant interest.

Fightful Select reported earlier that Navarro had attended AEW Rampage today, perhaps meaning the indie sensation is considering his options. It wasn't specified what he had been attending the show for, whether there was any interest from either side or if he worked a match.

Having only started wrestling professionally in 2015, Navarro ranks as one of the world's top prospects for his age. This could explain the interest in his services and why he is exploring his options.

An AEW star could be injured following Dynamite this past week

#AEWFullGear I’ve been advised that I probably shouldn’t wrestle tomorrow but idgaf..Tomorrow, New Jersey, I’m coming HOMETomorrow, we FIGHTTomorrow, we end SIOG & your #ForeverChamps retain the @AEW tag team titlesEVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED I’ve been advised that I probably shouldn’t wrestle tomorrow but idgaf..Tomorrow, New Jersey, I’m coming HOMETomorrow, we FIGHTTomorrow, we end SIOG & your #ForeverChamps retain the @AEW tag team titles ✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED #AEWFullGear https://t.co/YkCsR770xT

The same report from Fightful noted that Anthony Bowens is selling his injury "heavily" if he is working an angle with it. He's been wearing a sling in his public appearances, including around the site of this weekend's shows.

Bowens clashed with Swerve Strickland earlier this week during Dynamite in a precursor to the tag title clash at Full Gear. Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed are set to defend their titles against Swerve and Keith Lee at this weekend's event.

Strickland injured Bowens' arm during their bout, using a shoulder snap, and the tag champ could sell the effects of that. Otherwise, a potential injury could mar what is set to be a trilogy bout between the two teams. Their saga is equal at one win apiece, Swerve in our Glory at All Out and The Acclaimed at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

