WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has spoken very highly of up-and-coming wrestling talent KC Navarro.

KC Navarro is an independent talent from Metuchen, New Jersey. Since 2015, he has appeared in promotions like Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), Major League Wrestling (MLW), and Impact Wrestling. He has also made appearances on All Elite Wrestling TV, mainly competing in tag team matches on AEW Dark.

In a recent long-form piece on KC Navarro by Fightful, current WWE-contracted talent Karrion Kross was very complimentary towards Navarro. He stated that he 'loved' the youngster and praised KC's work ethic, sense of humor, and positive attitude. Kross also noted that KC is working on improving himself and hopes to see Navarro in WWE:

"Absolutely love the kid. Great attitude, has a very strong work ethic, good sense of humor, tough, constantly seeks self improvement and has persevered through some very difficult challenges in life as a young man that have no doubt served as incredible character building experiences. I hope to see him in WWE one day," Kross said.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Crown Jewel results here.

What has Karrion Kross been up to in WWE?

The former NXT Champion was last in action on Saturday night at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

Kross took on Drew McIntyre in a rematch of their strap match from Extreme Rules in October. This time, however, the men collided within a steel cage in an effort to keep out all interference. Despite the cage, Scarlett still interfered on Kross' behalf and even sprayed McIntyre with mace for the second time in the feud.

Eventually, however, Kross and Scarlett's cheating would result in a loss for the former IMPACT Wrestling star, as locking the cage door backfired on them. This allowed McIntyre to take advantage and escape, just a split-second before Kross.

What did you think of Karrion Kross' comments? Would you like to see KC Navarro in WWE one day? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes