Potential spoiler on whether Jon Moxley will be dethroned at AEW Full Gear 2022

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to put his title on the line against MJF at Full Gear 2022. Now, we have a potential spoiler on whether The Purveyor of Violence will retain the gold at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Full Gear 2022 is less than seven days away, and All Elite Wrestling has announced nine matches so far. Apart from the world title match, four other championship bouts have been confirmed for the show. Saraya and Jeff Jarrett are set to make their in-ring debuts, while Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will look to end their feud inside a steel cage.

According to Bet Online, MJF is the overwhelming favorite heading into his blockbuster clash against Jon Moxley at Full Gear. Below are the odds for the major matches confirmed for the upcoming event:

(Note: Favorites are denoted by a - sign and underdogs are represented by a + sign)

Jon Moxley (+400) vs. MJF (-700) - AEW World Championship Match

The Acclaimed (-1000) vs. Swerve In Our Glory (+500) - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Chris Jericho (-220) vs. Bryan Danielson (+225) vs. Sammy Guevara (+1000) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (+400) - ROH World Championship Match

Toni Storm (+110) vs. Jamie Hayter (-130) - AEW Interim Women's World Championship Match

Jade Cargill (-2000) vs. Nyla Rose (+700) - AEW TBS Championship Match

Saraya (-500) vs. Britt Baker (+300)

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (+400) vs. Sting and Darby Allin (-700)

Renee Paquette recently opened up about Jon Moxley's violent in-ring style in AEW

During her recent on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Paquette said that The Purveyor of Violence bleeding in his matches does not faze her much.

However, she added that risky bumps 'freak' her out, but Moxley is not really renowned for those.

“I feel like I’m so used to seeing him do what he does and I know what a professional he is at what he does. And we all know injuries can happen, they can happen to anybody at any moment, we’ve seen that. [...] But don’t think I don’t watch him like a hawk during matches to be like ‘does he look fine? Does he look okay? Is he acting normal?’ So those are things I always keep an eye out [for], even in his match with Hangman [Page], watching what happened there I was in the crowd and all I could do was look at Jon [Moxley] to react to see how he was reacting to it," said Renee.

It remains to be seen how Jon Moxley fares against MJF in what is bound to be a highly intense clash at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

Which match are you most excited about at the upcoming event? Let us know in the comments section below.

