Potential update on Jeff Hardy's move to AEW - Reports

Don't hold your breath if you expect to see Jeff Hardy appear on AEW Dynamite this week.

While there has been speculation over the weekend that perhaps Jeff was able to get out of his WWE non-compete to debut for All Elite Wrestling sooner than expected-- that doesn't appear to be the case.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, he's been told by sources within AEW "pretty firmly" that Wednesday's debut on Dynamite will not be The Charismatic Enigma. Sapp reminded everyone of the fact that his non-compete with WWE won't expire until next month.

Will Jeff Hardy reunite with his brother Matt in All Elite Wrestling?

While Jeff's eventual arrival in All Elite Wrestling seems likely, it's not stopping The Hardy Boyz from hitting the independent circuit this March across the United States.

The latest announcement for The Hardy Boyz reunion tour came this morning from Maryland Championship Wrestling as they announced that Matt and Jeff would appear and compete at MCW Spring Fever on Sunday, May 15:

"Breaking News @SportsIPO teams w/#MCW again on Sunday May 15th to present #BaltimoreCelebfest4 & #MCWSpringFever from the Benfield Sportscenter in Millersville, MD!! Already Signed To Appear/Compete Are Superstars @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND *fire emoji* Tix On Sale Wednesday."

Baltimore Celebfest 4 is a meet and greet event that features many stars from the world of professional wrestling. If you're in the area, it could be considered the perfect environment to meet this legendary tag team in 2022.

Are you excited to see what Jeff Hardy will do in 2022? Do you think a Hardy Boyz reunion in All Elite Wrestling is all but a guarantee? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

