Real reason why 34-year-old star hasn't debuted in AEW yet - Reports

AEW seems to be gaining some momentum on the road to Revolution 2025, but it's been a fairly quiet start to the year in terms of free agency. A new update has just dropped on a top star who was expected to sign with Tony Khan's promotion but hasn't made an appearance yet.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey is a legend of the independent scene at this point, having won championships and prestigious tournaments around the world. The 34-year-old spent the last three years in TNA, where he claimed the X-Division title three times and racked up numerous awards.

Bailey departed the Nashville-based promotion at the end of last year, and reports soon emerged that he was headed to All Elite Wrestling. However, little has been heard from him since these rumors first surfaced. In a recent Q&A on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Speedball's status.

Sapp highlighted the reports that he was AEW-bound but revealed that, internally, there are rumors that he's working out his visa situation with the promotion. Since Bailey is Canadian, he'll need to get his paperwork in order before officially starting his tenure with Tony Khan's company.

Another top former TNA star is reportedly heading to AEW

Someone that "Speedball' Mike Bailey has plenty of history with is fellow former TNA star Josh Alexander, who also left the promotion recently. Alexander was rumored to have interest from both WWE and All Elite Wrestling, but the latter is expected to be his landing spot.

Dave Meltzer recently addressed Alexander's choice on Wrestling Observer Radio, noting that the key factor in his decision was the size of the offer made:

"He was going to go to AEW or WWE, and it looks like AEW. But I do know two things. Number one, he has decided where he was going, and number two, it was to whoever the highest bidder was for him. So, the story is that it's AEW, but I know those were the two key decision points. Providing the best for his family was key. And, you know, somebody offered a better deal than the other, and that's the one he took."

Both Bailey and Alexander are considered top in-ring talents, and both men could thrive on All Elite Wrestling's roster. Whether they both end up in Tony Khan's promotion remains to be seen.

