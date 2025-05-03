Real reason why AEW changed top stable's name; WWE link revealed - Reports

AEW recently made a sudden change with a prominent faction dropping its well-known name. This decision may have something to do with the WWE.
Earlier this year, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong left the Undisputed Kingdom, and they are now known as the Paragon. The trio was part of the Undisputed Era during their time in WWE NXT and also formed the Undisputed Elite in AEW when Cole, O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish joined The Young Bucks. In late 2023, the Panama City Playboy formed the Undisputed Kingdom with Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Wardlow, and Strong.
According to Fightful Select, AEW has renamed "Undisputed Kingdom" to "Paragon" due to internal creative plans and potential concerns over the name's similarities with WWE-owned trademarks. Sean Ross Sapp noted that when Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly reunited, Tony Khan's promotion initially did not plan for the Kingdom's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett to join the group.
According to the report, the creative wanted to keep Taven and Bennett separate from the trio, and the renaming was done to substantiate that move.
Moreover, it was noted that the company thought having the "Undisputed" in the faction's name was "a little too close to risk," as it would be too similar to past WWE-associated names, like "Undisputed Era."
It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan uses the Paragon in the coming weeks as we get closer to Double or Nothing.
FTR & Paragon's Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong deliver a classic on AEW Collision
Last Saturday on Collision, FTR faced off against Paragon's Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong in their much-anticipated rubber match. The bout was received well by wrestling fans.
All Elite Wrestling is known for its stellar tag team wrestling, and it was on show once again, with fans lauding the chemistry between the two teams.
The turning point in the match came when Strong suffered a knee injury, leaving O'Reilly to battle on his own. Despite his valiant effort, FTR managed to capitalize on the injury and get the win with their trademark spike piledriver.
Moreover, Adam Cole's heated post-match interaction with FTR suggests that there's more to this rivalry.