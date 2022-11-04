Real reason why AEW hired Jeff Jarrett reportedly disclosed; update on possible feud with Sting

Jeff Jarrett recently made his shocking AEW Dynamite debut, and while his reputation speaks for itself, some fans questioned why he was signed. However, according to a new report, Double J will serve as an integral part of AEW in more ways than the title of his role suggests.

While hardcore wrestling fans instantly recognized Jeff Jarrett during Dynamite, it's easy to forget that the veteran has had a lengthy career and has appeared in numerous different promotions. The Chosen One was a major player in both WWF and WCW and brings with him a wealth of experience.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Jarrett will reportedly be helping AEW with its internal plans, especially since Tony Khan has been teasing an expansion of the promotion's live event schedule. With Jeff Jarrett onboard, it's a good indication that Khan will finally move forward with international shows in 2023.

When it comes to his on-screen character Jeff Jarrett is building up to a feud with Sting and Darby Allin, after he firmly aligned himself with Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. Satnam Singh and Cole Karter will also likely take part in the feud, opening the window for someone like Matt Hardy to step in to even the odds.

Vince Russo recently commented on Jeff Jarrett's AEW debut and signing

Double J and Vince Russo have a ton of history with each other and the two have even squared off in the wrestling ring before. The stars once teamed up in 2000 during their tenure with WCW, and then clashed during their NWA TNA run back in 2003.

In light of Jarrett's debut, Vince Russo took to social media to jokingly praise his former colleague as he looked back on his entire career.

"Once the Smoke Clears following ARMAGEDDON the only things left Walking the Earth with be Cher, Cockroaches and @RealJeffJarrett. Bro-Double has MORE LIVES than Jason/Freddie/Michael COMBINED! You've got to give him PROPS. It's all about DOING BUSINESS and He's VERY GOOD at it," Russo Tweeted.

Now that Jeff Jarrett is in the same promotion as his historic rival Sting, the two stars will likely continue their decade-old feud while The Icon still has steam left.

But what else could The Chosen One accomplish in AEW? Only time will tell.

