"The only things left Walking the Earth with be Cher, Cockroaches and Jeff Jarrett" - WWE veteran gets honest about Hall of Famer's stunning AEW debut 

Jeff Jarrett is now officially All-Elite, and the legend has already caught the eye of many of his former peers. In response to his AEW debut, Vince Russo took to Twitter to poke fun at his former colleague while praising his tenacity.

Jarrett and Russo have a long history together and have even stepped into the ring together on a few occasions. The duo first teamed up in 2000 during their tenure with WCW when they took on Booker T, Brian Adams, Bryan Clark, Goldberg, and Sting, alongside Kevin Nash and Scott Steiner. The two again met in 2003, when IMPACT Wrestling was still NWA TNA.

Vince Russo took to social media to share his hilarious take on Jeff Jarrett's impact on wrestling, drawing comparisons to the undead horror icons Jason, Freddie, and Michael Myers.

"Once the Smoke Clears following ARMAGEDDON the only things left Walking the Earth with be Cher, Cockroaches and @RealJeffJarrett. Bro-Double has MORE LIVES than Jason/Freddie/Michael COMBINED! You've got to give him PROPS. It's all about DOING BUSINESS and He's VERY GOOD at it," Russo Tweeted.

While he's clearly building up towards a feud with Darby Allin and Sting, Jeff Jarrett will formally be acting as the new AEW Director of Business Development. Because of this, the veteran's responsibilities will spill into more than just the Squared Circle.

Matt Hardy also commented on his history with Jeff Jarrett now that the legend signed on with AEW

Matt Hardy has wrestled in numerous promotions during his 30-year-long career in pro wrestling. However, during his 2015 WrestleCade run, Hardy clashed with Jeff Jarrett for the World Championship, which left him with a nasty wound after a head-on collision with The Chosen One's guitar.

In light of Jarrett's AEW debut, fans took to social media to remind him of the last time he came face-to-face with the legend, to which Hardy had a reminiscent moment.

"This is true. Still hold that against Jeff Jarrett, amongst other things..," Hardy Tweeted.

Now that the two former rivals are in the same promotion again, could a clash be imminent? Since Darby Allin - the victim of The Chosen One's attack - is a friend of Hardy, could Matt get his revenge sooner rather than later?

