WWE legend seemingly holds grudge against Jeff Jarrett over a career-threatening guitar shot

AEW star Matt Hardy recently revealed that he had reason to be angry with former WWE star Jeff Jarrett.

The 55-year-old star showed up on Dynamite this week, as he allied with Jay Lethal and his faction. The latter faced off against Darby Allin again, engaging in an intense battle. In the end, an assist from Cole Karter left Darby defenseless as Jay executed the Lethal Injection to pick up a pinfall victory.

However, the big news came post-match as Jeff Jarrett came up behind Darby to hit him with a guitar. He then warned AEW fans by stating that the Jarretts leave an impression on whichever promotion they go.

Jeff Jarrett's entry into the Jacksonville-based promotion could open up old wounds after Matt Hardy recently shared a tweet directed at the veteran star.

The tweet refers to Matt once needing 38 stitches after taking a guitar shot to the head from Jarrett.

"This is true. Still hold that against Jeff Jarrett, amongst other things.." Hardy wrote.

Matt Hardy last wrestled on AEW Dark, taking down Lord Crewe. It remains to be seen when he will be back in the ring.

Jeff Jarrett last wrestled alongside Jay Lethal to take on WWE legend Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo

Although Jarrett has had only two matches in the last two years, one involved two AEW stars.

The heavily advertised Ric Flair's last match had the latest All Elite signee teaming up with Jay Lethal to take on Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo.

In the match's final moments, Flair procured brass knuckles from Conrad Thompson and used them to take out Jarrett. This led to a pinfall win for the WWE legend, thus ending his distinguished career inside the squared circle on a high note.

As evident from his Dynamite appearance, Jeff Jarrett is in good shape even today. It remains to be seen what the WWE veteran has in store in the coming weeks.

