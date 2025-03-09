  • home icon
  • Real reason behind 34-year-old former WWE star's AEW absence revealed [Reports]

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 09, 2025 01:01 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [Photo: AEW Official Website]
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [Photo credit: AEW's official website and star's X account]

A recent report has revealed the current status of a former WWE personality on hiatus from AEW. In the last few months, the individual has not been mentioned on TV.

Stokely Hathaway cemented his role as a heel manager during his time with ROH, AEW, and WWE. He signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022. Just last year, he played an active role as Kris Statlander's manager, even helping her turn heel. This partnership was crucial during Stat's feud with former best friend Willow Nightingale, and they even competed in mixed tag team action. However, this duo split up, with the former TBS Champion becoming a babyface once more. The 34-year-old then hinted at finding new clients and offered his services to Private Party in October, but was turned down. He has not been seen since.

Fightful Select has reported that the former WWE name has just been taking some time off but is still signed to AEW. This supports a report by PWInsider in January regarding his status.

Kris Statlander has been trying to rekindle her friendship with Willow Nightingale in AEW

After ending her partnership with Stokely Hathaway, it was as if Kris Statlander realized that she had someone speaking evil into her ear, and she quickly reverted to acting like a babyface.

She acknowledged that she did irreversible transgressions against her former best friend but wanted to take things back to how they were. However, Willow was not quick to forgive and has been vocal about not wanting to patch things up, all things considered.

Although there have been hints during some of their matches about them possibly rekindling their friendship, it remains to be seen when it could happen, as Kris Statlander may have to continue proving herself. However, with Stokely Hathaway out of the picture now, it may happen sooner rather than later.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
