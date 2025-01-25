34-year-old former WWE star still with AEW despite TV absence - Reports

Ever since Tony Khan and The Elite founded AEW in 2019, they have signed numerous former WWE stars. This includes Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, and more, who are now All Elite Wrestling's biggest assets.

At Double or Nothing 2022, former WWE star Stokely Hathaway made his AEW debut. It is to be noted that the 34-year-old predominantly serves as a manager to other talents. In the Stamford-based company, he managed Babatunde, Indus Sher, and a faction called Diamond Mine. Last year, he was in a storyline with former AEW TBS Champions, Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. He and Statlander teamed up and locked horns with Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii at All In 2024. However, they were defeated. Eventually, his alliance with the 29-year-old ended.

Hathaway has not been seen on any All Elite Wrestling programs for several months. His whereabouts are currently unknown. However, according to a PW Insider report, he is still signed to the Tony Khan-led promotion.

AEW star Willow Nightingale called Stokely Hathaway a "sassy man"

Willow Nightingale and Stokely Hathaway got to work together in AEW last year. Even though the two are now good friends, initially, they were not on the same page. In an April 2024 interview with WrestleZone, the 2023 Women's Owen Hart Cup winner reflected on her relationship with the former WWE star

"I think we’re starting to get on the same page. Or rather, we have been on the same page for a little bit about the way we approach matches, the way we carry our values with us. Of course, Stokely’s always gonna deliver it with a little extra sass. He’s a sassy man. But I think that’s a part of his charm, and how he ultimately won me over," said the 30-year-old. [H/T WrestleZone]

It remains to be seen what 2025 holds for Hathaway. Hopefully, Tony Khan has plans for him.

