Tony Khan announces first-time-ever AEW match, hypes up exciting "debut"

AEW head Tony Khan has set up two talented superstars from his roster for a singles match this week. The stars have never wrestled against each other before. Thus, it will be the first time they will face each other in the promotion. The stars in question are Kazuchika Okada and Komander.

Okada is the reigning AEW Continental Champion in AEW, while Komander holds the ROH World TV Championship.

Tony Khan recently took to X/Twitter to announce that the AEW Continental Champion would face the ROH World TV Champion in a Champion vs. Champion match on AEW Collision: Homecoming edition on Saturday, 1/25, at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. He tweeted;

"TOMORROW, Sat, 1/25 @dailysplace Jacksonville, FL 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, TNT + Max Saturday #AEWCollision Champion vs Champion AEW Continental Champion @rainmakerXokada vs ROH World TV Champion @KomandercrMX Okada vs Komander Champion vs Champion @AEW Homecoming on TNT + Max TOMORROW!"

A few minutes later, Tony Khan shared another post stating that the match will mark The Rainmaker's Daily's Place debut on Saturday this week.

"Okada’s Daily’s Place debut! I’m excited for AEW Homecoming tomorrow in Jacksonville! See you at @dailysplace or on TNT and/or @StreamOnMax!"

Tony Khan booked Kazuchika Okada against a 49-year-old legend last week on AEW Collision

Kazuchika Okada was in action on AEW Collision last week. He faced Tomohiro Ishii in a title defense match, which he won. It was his first title defense match since winning the Continental Classics 2024 at AEW Worlds Ends PPV in December last year.

The 49-year-old legend was absent from All Elite TV for two months because he was in Japan performing for NJPW. He returned on Collision last week to take on The Elite member but unfortunately faced defeat. He also suffered an injury scare during the match.

