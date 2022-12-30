Real reason why former AEW talent opted to sign with WWE under Triple H's leadership disclosed - Reports

WWE's head of creative Triple H beat AEW president Tony Khan to the punch when it comes to his newest signing, but what was the reason for choosing one company over the other?

Following his victory at AAA's Gira Aniversario XXX Noche De Campeones, it was announced that Dragon Lee will join WWE in 2023. The luchador will become the newest member of the NXT roster, making many fans excited about the star's future.

Lee originally came on WWE's radar when he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo and Rush on the "House of the Dragon" edition of Dynamite, a show where Lee worked without an official contract.

Mattoshie✂️ @Mattoshie The Elite vs La Faccion Ingobernable was an incredible match, all 6 men were so great throughout it. Also, Omega's return was done in such a great way #AEWDynamite The Elite vs La Faccion Ingobernable was an incredible match, all 6 men were so great throughout it. Also, Omega's return was done in such a great way #AEWDynamite https://t.co/okE4Bn1Ona

While AEW reportedly made an offer to Dragon Lee, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter speculated that the reason he chose to sign with WWE instead was due to the amount of top-tier Mexican talent already signed to All Elite Wrestling.

“It came down to the idea that right now AEW is so loaded with talent and as talented as he is, there are so many people who would be ahead of him, like Rey Fenix, Penta, Rush and Bandido, and there’s only so many people they can feature with how they do television, let alone the number of Mexicans who are great workers but not great English speakers. As talented as he is, he’d almost surely be lost in the mix in AEW. Or at least that was what people who gave him advice believed.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

WWE initially tried to sign Bandido after his appearance on AEW Dynamite in September 2022, but the luchador chose to sign with All Elite Wrestling because he didn't want to move his family out of Mexico.

Two of AEW's top luchadors will take part in a very dangerous match on January 11th, 2023

Two men with whom Dragon Lee has a lot of history in Mexico are The Lucha Brothers, who are currently two-thirds of the AEW Trios Champions alongside their Death Triangle stablemate PAC.

However, their reign as Trios Champions could be coming to an end in 2023, as the three men will round off their best-of-seven series with The Elite in the most dangerous of circumstances.

On the January 11th, 2023, edition of Dynamite, Death Triangle will face The Elite in an Escalera de la Muerte, which translates to "Death Ladder," or, to put it in simpler terms, a ladder match.

Death Triangle could have wrapped up the series by now, but after winning both the no-disqualification matches and the falls-count anywhere match on the two most recent editions of Dynamite, The Elite have pulled the series back to three wins each.

Who will walk out of Los Angeles, California, as All Elite Wrestling's best trio? Let us know who you think in the comments section down below!

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : Do you think Dragon Lee will do well in WWE? Yes No 0 votes