Real reason for Tony Khan abruptly ending MJF's feud in AEW reportedly revealed

By N.S Walia
Modified Feb 08, 2025 02:26 GMT
Tony Khan at SXSW Sports Track, presented by Sportico - Day 3 [Source: Getty]

Tony Khan is often known to shift the direction of the storylines in AEW in the most unexpected ways. This was clear when he ended MJF's recent feud abruptly, with the possible reason revealed for the same.

During an appearance on The Hump, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp spoke about nothing being guaranteed in AEW. He also revealed that Tony Khan prefers that ideas are not discussed with the talent before they reach him, and if that does happen, Khan often makes changes to them.

“I don’t know if anybody has everything greenlit, and I mean anybody. People will sometimes discuss it with the talent before they even discuss it with Tony, which isn’t the method he would prefer. Sometimes, it gets brought to Tony, and he’s like, ‘Well, I like that idea, but not for that long.'"
Citing an example, he pointed out the high-profile MJF-Jeff Jarrett feud, which had been brewing for weeks and was supposed to last longer. However, Khan seemingly changed the direction towards an Adam Page and MJF feud, which had been teased a few weeks ago.

"For example, MJF and Jeff Jarrett - that was supposed to go much longer than it’s going to, but Tony Khan was like, ‘No, I’ve got other plans. I’m moving towards MJF and Hangman.’ So, that didn’t end up happening." [H/T - Ringside News]

Tony Khan is slowly moving away from the MJF-Jeff Jarrett feud in AEW

The feud between MJF and Jeff Jarrett became a highly intriguing and engaging feud, after their exceptional verbal exchanges and even brawling on a few occasions. However, last week's edition of Dynamite saw a slight direction change.

As The Salt of the Earth was running down Double J, he was confronted by another legend, Dustin Rhodes. But MJF did not hold back against him either and claimed that he now lived in the shadow of his younger brother, dropping a reference to Cody Rhodes, years after trying to break out of his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes' larger-than-life shadow.

The duo are now set to collide in singles action. With the Jeff Jarrett-MJF feud having possibly ended, it will be interesting to see how AEW moves towards his speculated feud with Adam Page in the future.

