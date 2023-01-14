Real reason why Tony Khan seemingly put forward his name for a potential WWE purchase - Reports

New reports indicate the potential real reason for AEW President Tony Khan being linked to the purchase of WWE.

The story of the year thus far has been the return of Vince McMahon from his 2022 retirement. Adding another layer to that story was the fact that he had returned to pursue the sale of the company. Since then, rumors have emerged that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is leading the race to buy WWE.

It has also been reported that Tony and Shahid Khan, co-owners of AEW, are in the pool of potential buyers. The Khans are well-experienced in sports-ownership, with all of pro wrestling promotions AEW and Ring of Honor, English football side Fulham FC, and NFL franchise Jacksonville Jaguars owned by the family.

Fightful Select reports that a source close with the Khans hasn't heard it discussed but was said to have noted "it makes sense from every perspective to at least throw your name out there, for the very reasons that article even got published. There are a lot of interesting elements, but I wouldn't think it's going to happen. Then again, it's wrestling and far wilder things have happened."

The report says the same source said that the publicity that would come with the rumored interest was a positive in itself, even though that wasn't likely a motivating factor. Also, it was said that the Khans would need to lead a group to push the purchase through.

Tony Khan's AEW and Triple H's WWE have been competing for signings

With AEW's emergence in 2019, there has been a primary competitor for WWE for the first time since WCW. Tony Khan has brought in a number of names formerly a part of WWE, such as Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Aside from Cody Rhodes and Bea Priestley, there weren't really any moves going the other way around.

However, since Triple H succeeded Vince McMahon in charge of talent and creative, there has been a growing contention between the companies for talent. Bandido, who recently signed with Tony Khan's company, was under interest from WWE after he made his Dynamite debut.

Dragon Lee is another recent example, despite appearing prominently for Tony Khan, he signed with NXT in December 2022.

