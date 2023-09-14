Reason for AEW Dynamite's record-breaking low attendance seemingly confirmed

AEW Dynamite might be the promotion's flagship show, but it seems like last night's episode did poorly in terms of attendance. However, while the show broke a record low, it's believed that fans not being interested is not the reason for empty seats.

All Elite Wrestling's detractors are almost as passionate as their fans, and oftentimes, leaks that paint the promotion in a bad light go viral. While they're often done in bad faith, many couldn't help but agree that the pictures of last night's Dynamite were bad.

Pictures of the empty Dynamite arena went viral on social media, leading to many anxious fans speculating what happened. According to WrestleTix, the pictures were an accurate depiction.

“This attendance figure ended up surpassing only one other AEW TV event attendance for the year, which was Collision in Regina, SK (2,474). It secured the second-to-last position, just ahead of Rampage in Kingston, RI (2,743)."

WrestleTix also noted that late marketing played a key role in the low turnout.

"No sugar coating it, this was a bad turnout. Many residents in the area reached out to me, noting that they only became aware of the event’s presence the day before when AEW advertisements aired during nearly every commercial break of the Reds (baseball) game.” [H/T Ringside News]

AEW All In's record-breaking 80,000 attendance number was incorrect

For weeks after All In, the promotion touted their huge record-breaking attendance that even surpassed WWE WrestleMania 32. Even Tony Khan himself celebrated the achievement online.

In response to a public records request, the UK's Freedom of Information office for the Brent Civic Centre revealed that AEW All In's recorded attendance was, in fact, 72,265. This is a notable difference from the promotion's original claim of 81,035.

Some fans were in disbelief that the promotion which surpass WWE and would hardly fill stadiums in the USA. Unfortunately for All Elite Wrestling, while 72,265 is nowhere near a failure, the number will cast a shadow over the success of the pay-per-view.