Reason why AEW didn't try to sign Brock Lesnar before WWE return - Reports

AEW didn't try to sign Brock Lesnar before his return to WWE because they felt he wouldn't be cost-effective in relation to the company's revenues.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, All Elite Wrestling may not have tried to sign The Beast Incarnate because he wouldn't have been available on enough dates to make financial sense to Tony Khan's promotion. The report also stated that the signing of CM Punk forced WWE's hand to re-sign Brock Lesnar to the company.

"While there were rumors of Lesnar and AEW, they never made sense to me as he’s not cost-effective given AEW’s revenues and he’s he’s not going to work enough dates in AEW to make it pay off past the initial shock value of him being there," said Meltzer.

Another report a few days ago revealed that Lesnar's "timing" got him a good contract upon his return to WWE at SummerSlam and he was brought back as a reply to AEW signing CM Punk. The report further highlighted that Lesnar was, in fact, set to return for a program with Roman Reigns, but that was planned for next year's WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar's surprise return at SummerSlam

A new-look Brock Lesnar returned at The Biggest Party of the Summer last month, following Roman Reigns' match with John Cena.

The Beast Incarnate made his way to the ring after the main event of the show and had a staredown with Reigns. After the show went off the air, he attacked Cena, landing a few suplexes and an F5 on him.

Brock Lesnar's WWE contract expired last year, with his last match in the company coming at WrestleMania 36 against Drew McIntyre. He has only featured in NJPW and IGF, two Japanese promotions, apart from WWE in his pro wrestling career.

