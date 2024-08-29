  • home icon
  Reason behind Hangman Page's AEW absence disclosed; details for nixed plans - Reports

Reason behind Hangman Page's AEW absence disclosed; details for nixed plans - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Aug 29, 2024 18:55 GMT
Hangman Page
Photo credit: AEW's YouTube channel

Hangman Page took some time off from the ring earlier this year. New details have come to light regarding his absence.

Hangman Adam Page was in a heated rivalry with Swerve Strickland that lasted several months and seemingly ended earlier this year when Page took some time off from the ring. However, when Page returned he seemingly resumed his rivalry with Strickland and even showed up to interfere in his match at AEW All In.

Fightful Select is now reporting that Hangman Page's wife was pregnant with their second child during his feud with Swerve Strickland. It is also reported that Page took time off earlier this year because he had worked in extensive paternity leave in his deal and the company knew the duration of his absence.

Moreover, it is also reported that Page and Strickland were set to compete in a steel cage match following their Texas Death Match but that match was postponed for a later time.

youtube-cover

Tony Khan confirms that Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland will compete in a steel cage match at All Out

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland confronted Page in the ring. After a heated exchange between both men, Swerve challenged Page to a steel cage match at AEW All out.

Tony Khan has since taken to social media to announce that the match will take place at All Out.

"Saturday, September 7 Chicago, IL #AEWAllOut Steel Cage Match Hangman Page vs @swerveconfident The most violent rivalry in AEW history culminates on September 7 in Chicago at AEW All Out when Hangman Adam Page faces Swerve Strickland inside of a Steel Cage!"

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see if this match at All Out will be able to settle the differences between these two men.

Edited by Ken Cameron
