Reason behind Tony Khan's decision to change the sight of the AEW Revolution show revealed - Reports

AEW is set to present its next major pay-per-view, Revolution, in less than four weeks at the Greensboro Coliseum, NC, on March 3, 2024. However, it has come to light that it was not the original pick for this year's show.

Tony Khan's company has announced three major title matches for the show. It will also feature the likes of Samoa Joe, Timeless Toni Storm, Swerve Strickland, The Young Bucks, and many more.

However, all eyes would be on one man, The Icon Sting, who will be wrestling his final match at the event. After winning the All Elite Tag Team Championship on Dynamite this past week, he and Darby Allin could be defending the gold against Matt and Nick Jackson for Sting's farewell bout.

However, many are unaware that Sting's last dance is why Tony Khan and his company chose Greensboro for the pay-per-view instead of their original choice. According to a report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the location for the show selected was in the mid-west, but plans changed after Sting's final match came into the mix.

”Sting was also a major part of the decision to face the Young Bucks at AEW Revolution. The planned Revolution location was also changed from the midwest to Greensboro to be more fitting of Sting’s history.”[H/T Ringside News]

What is the history between Sting and the venue of AEW Revolution 2024?

As mentioned, All Elite Wrestling chose Greensboro for the Revolution pay-per-view because Sting's retirement match was a major factor.

The venue has a special place in his heart as it is the sight where a young Sting made a name for himself in 1988. The Icon wrestled the Nature Boy, Ric Flair, at the first-ever Clash of the Champions event held in the Coliseum hosted by the NWA promotion.

The match lasted an impressive 45 minutes, establishing The Stinger as a household name among the fans. Some 35 years later, he returns to the same arena to bid farewell to his wrestling career with his last match.

So it would surely be a sight not to be missed as Sting laces up his boots one last time.

