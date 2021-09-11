Reason why WWE didn't make an offer to CM Punk before he signed with AEW - Reports

A recent report shed light on why WWE didn't offer CM Punk a contract before he inked a deal with AEW. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE simply had no interest in him.

Furthermore, the report suggested that FOX Network tried to talk WWE into negotiating a deal with Punk when he was heading towards AEW. FOX has had positive relations with him thanks to Punk's work in WWE Backstage.

Vince McMahon's promotion apparently responded to FOX by saying CM Punk's price was "too high." FOX even offered help to WWE in negotiating with him. However, the global juggernaut reportedly stated that they didn't want CM Punk due to attitude and behavioral issues.

A previous report also suggested that FOX was quite unhappy with WWE for not pursuing CM Punk before his AEW signing. The reaction wasn't surprising since Punk's addition would have provided a boost to WWE's dwindling ratings.

What is CM Punk up to in AEW?

After impressing fans with his AEW in-ring debut against Darby Allin at All Out 2021, CM Punk has started a new feud with Team Taz. On Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite, Taz interrupted Punk's promo to fire several shots at him, saying Team Taz would decimate him.

This is funny because CM Punk never even mentioned anyone in Team Taz. pic.twitter.com/8KBSRDKKdG — CM Punk (@TeamCMPunk) September 9, 2021

In retaliation, Punk stated that he would defeat every member of Team Taz (Hook, Powerhouse Hobbs, and FTW Champion Ricky Starks). We'll have to see how the feud unfolds and which Team Taz member gets to tangle with Punk first.

Do you think WWE should have attempted to bring CM Punk back under its umbrella? Sound off in the comments section below.

