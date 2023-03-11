Released WWE star "likely going" to AEW or returning to Triple H-led promotion - Reports

Taya Valkyrie is currently a free agent, and WWE and AEW are likely landing spots for the former longest-reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion, as per the latest reports.

Valkyrie has been making a name for herself since she was released from WWE back in 2021 due to COVID-19 budget cuts, where she went under the name Franky Monet in NXT. She is the reigning AAA Reina de Reinas Champion and also the current Women's Featherweight Championship for Major League Wrestling. However, none of her current commitments are long-term.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Valkyrie will likely end up in either WWE or AEW, and the decision could happen soon.

Meltzer also stated that Valkyrie is officially finished with her current run with IMPACT and doesn't have many more dates with MLW or AAA, where she does still hold championship gold.

"Valkyrie finished up with Impact as she was working with both companies [Impact and MLW] and on occasion AAA, where she still holds their Reina de Reinas title. She is not committed [to MLW] for a long time either. She is likely going to AEW or WWE and whichever one is supposed to be made clear within a short period of time," Meltzer wrote.

All Elite Wrestling may be the most likely landing spot as TBS Champion Jade Cargill called out a "Canadian star" to face her at next week's Dynamite in Winnipeg, and Valkyrie perfectly fits the description.

AEW will see another Canadian star make their return next week

AEW may not have Taya Valkyrie locked into a deal yet, but fellow Canadian star Stu Grayson will be making his return to the promotion.

Stu Grayson will be returning to compete alongside his Dark Order brothers to take on the Blackpool Combat Club on next week's Dynamite from Winnipeg. Tony Khan did not renew Grayon's contract back in 2022 but clearly still has a good relationship with the 34-year-old wrestler.

Tony Khan made the announcement to have Grayson at the event on Twitter. Check out the tweet below:

Tony Khan

Wednesday Night

Wednesday Night

LIVE on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT



Hangman, Uno + Stu vs

Claudio, Mox + Yuta



In AEW's debut in Winnipeg + first 2023 international event,

Hangman Page & Evil Uno call in Canada's own Stu Grayson to fight the BCC Wednesday night! Next Wed 3/15

Tony Khan is loading up his promotion's Winnipeg debut in hopes of making it one of the biggest Dynamites of the year.

Are you excited to see Stu Grayson back in action? Sound off in the comments below.

