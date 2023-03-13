Released WWE Superstar likely to make AEW debut this week - Reports

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be in action this week on Dynamite as she is set to take on a Canadian opponent as part of her open challenge. Could Cargill's opponent possibly be a former WWE Superstar?

The former WWE Superstar in question is Taya Valkyrie, who went by the name Franky Monet during her time in NXT. She was released by the company in November 2021.

Since her exit, Valkyrie has become one of the most successful women in the business. She currently holds titles in IMPACT Wrestling, MLW, and AAA in Mexico.

Who will step up to face the UNDEFEATED TBS Champion A Canadian Open Challenge for the TBS Title will take place during #AEWDynamite , LIVE from Winnipeg THIS WEDNESDAY, at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork!Who will step up to face the UNDEFEATED TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill A Canadian Open Challenge for the TBS Title will take place during #AEWDynamite, LIVE from Winnipeg THIS WEDNESDAY, at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! Who will step up to face the UNDEFEATED TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill? https://t.co/kQkuBQfV4s

So why is Taya Valkyrie the favorite to face Jade Cargill on AEW Dynamite? On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Valkyrie was set to take part in a tour of Australia but has since pulled out, freeing up her schedule in the process.

“So, she [Valkyrie] was scheduled to be on a World Series Wrestling tour of Australia that’s taking place right now, and she’s not there. That leads me to believe (…) I actually thought that she’s the mystery Canadian that Jade Cargill is going to wrestle on Wednesday, and the fact that she has a tour scheduled, and she’s not there, she did give notice. She’s done with Impact, and she’s leaving MLW, and she isn’t on this tour."

There has been speculation that Valkyrie could be signing with either WWE or AEW in the near future. This has led Meltzer to believe that she will likely be on Dynamite unless she appears on either RAW or NXT before Wednesday.

“We know she’s either going to WWE or AEW, but the point is, they talked about a mystery Canadian, and she’s Canadian and it’s starting to add up that it could be. So, unless she’s debuting on Raw, SmackDown, or NXT this Tuesday, she didn’t have to leave that tour, right?” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Taya Valkyrie is married to a former AEW star

If Taya Valkyrie eventually signs with AEW, that could leave the door open for her husband, who has competed for All Elite Wrestling in the past, to reappear in the company. That man is former WWE Superstar John Morrison.

Morrison made a handful of appearances for the promotion in 2022 as Johnny Elite, debuting as the 'joker' in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. He was later tasked with welcoming Miro back to the company in the summer.

Morrison hasn't appeared in All Elite Wrestling since his match with Miro. However, fans might see Johnny Elite in an AEW ring again if his wife signs with Tony Khan's promotion.

