Former WWE star could be the one to dethrone Jade Cargill on her AEW debut this week

The recent challenge by Jade Cargill on AEW Dynamite has set the stage for what could be an epic showdown. Cargill has been a dominant force in the ring with an impressive 53-0 singles record, and fans are eager to see who will be the first to take her down.

Taya Valkyrie (fka Franky Monet) is a seasoned veteran in the pro wrestling world, having proven herself to be a top competitor in several promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and AAA.

Her recent departure from IMPACT Wrestling has sparked speculation about where she might end up next, with both WWE and AEW being potential destinations. Valkyrie's experience and skills make her a formidable opponent for anyone, including the dominant Jade Cargill.

With the TBS Champion calling out Canada's best to face her in the ring during this week's Dynamite episode in Winnipeg, it's hard to imagine a better fit than Valkyrie, a Canadian herself.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



- PWInsider



**Last Wednesday, Jade Cargill issued a challenge to a Canadian…

Let the speculation begin! Taya Valkyrie has finished up with IMPACT Wrestling.- PWInsider**Last Wednesday, Jade Cargill issued a challenge to a Canadian…Let the speculation begin! Taya Valkyrie has finished up with IMPACT Wrestling.- PWInsider**Last Wednesday, Jade Cargill issued a challenge to a Canadian…Let the speculation begin! 👀 https://t.co/DFb4X8kozc

As a former Impact Knockouts Champion and a Canadian, Taya Valkyrie would be a perfect fit to answer Cargill's call for Canada's best.

Valkyrie would have the support of the home crowd and could potentially use her experience and skills to become the one to dethrone the champion and end her impressive undefeated streak.

Whether or not Taya Valkyrie is the one to finally dethrone Cargill remains to be seen, but the anticipation and excitement surrounding this potential match is undeniable.

Taya Valkyrie reacts to Saraya (fka Paige) teasing a potential debut in AEW

Taya Valkyrie responded to a tweet from Saraya, expressing her desire to see the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champion in AEW. Saraya's arrival in Tony Khan's promotion has sparked anticipation for a significant wave of change in the company's women's division.

Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie commented on the tweet with a short but emotional message.

Check out her tweet below:

"Ilysm 🥺🖤," Taya Valkyrie tweeted.

While it remains to be seen whether Valkyrie will make her debut in AEW, her response has certainly piqued the interest of fans who are eager to see what the future holds for the promotion's women's division.

Do you want to see Taya Valkyrie make her All Elite Wrestling debut and dethrone Jade Cargill? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes