Released WWE Superstar reacts to Saraya (fka Paige) teasing a potential debut in AEW

A former WWE Superstar recently responded to Saraya's tweet asking her to join AEW.

Saraya's arrival in AEW had many fans anticipating a significant wave of change for the Women's division. Since her first match in the Promotion, she has tried to garner attention towards the female stars on the roster. In a recent tweet, she further expressed her wish to see the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taya Valkyrie in AEW.

Valkyrie has previously been a part of WWE as well. In response to Saraya's tweet, she commented with a short emotional message.

"Ilysm 🥺🖤," Taya Valkyrie tweeted.

Saraya has hinted at another personality potentially joining AEW

While it is unclear whether Taya Valkyrie will join Tony Khan's roster sometime in the future, Saraya recently spoke about another prospective acquisition for the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

Saraya's real-life boyfriend, Ronnie Radke, is apparently interested in getting inside the squared circle. He has also expressed a wish to work with Chris Jericho, as both of them have music as a common interest.

In a radio interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Saraya spoke about a potential storyline involving Jericho and Ronnie Radke, claiming that the plot almost writes itself.

"It writes itself. Ronnie even wanted to become part of it. A storyline, do something against Chris Jericho. He's such a good bad guy. He plays a very good bad guy, and people love to hate him. I feel they [Ronnie and Jericho] would have a good storyline." (H/T Fightful)

While it remains to be seen if Ronnie will appear in AEW in the future, his voice has already been heard in the All Elite arena, since Saraya's entrance song 'Zombified' is by Falling in Reverse. Only time will tell if the Anti-Diva's Boyfriend will also show up in the pro-wrestling scene someday.

