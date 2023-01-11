"Never thought he'd leave" - Kurt Angle was stunned by multi-time WWE Champion's decision to jump ship and sign with AEW

Kurt Angle is best known for his long tenure with WWE, and many fans were shocked in 2006 when he jumped ship to TNA. Similarly, Angle himself never thought he'd see the day that Chris Jericho would leave WWE and recently recalled the experience.

Chris Jericho has been praised by many, but in recent years The Wrestling Machine has had glorifying words for the inaugural AEW World Champion. Kurt Angle went as far as claiming that Jericho was the G.O.A.T. of pro wrestling after his numerous accomplishments in AEW.

During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion recalled the few times Jericho left WWE but always returned.

"I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE-lifer," Angle said. "I never thought he'd ever leave. He left before and I think he went to Japan, but never really signed with another company, at least not since he was in WCW. He was in WWE for the longest time and I never thought he'd leave and go to another company." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @IWCkilledKenny Kurt Angle singing Sexy Kurt in 2021 next to Chris Jericho is everything you need to smile today Kurt Angle singing Sexy Kurt in 2021 next to Chris Jericho is everything you need to smile today https://t.co/oxUUhxppns

Angle also recently named both Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega as two of AEW's best talents that he'd love to work with.

Kurt Angle also addressed Chris Jericho's naysayers and shared a direct message with them

Chris Jericho is often praised for his ability to constantly reinvent himself while still remaining relevant. Despite this, many fans online have criticized the segments he's been involved with, with some even claiming that he drags the young talent down.

During the same episode, Kurt Angle slammed Jericho's detractors and claimed that the veteran is still in his prime.

"Regardless, Chris Jericho is a huge star," Angle said. "He should always be in the main event, and he should be winning a lot of matches. It's not like he's past his prime. He's still going as well as he ever has, and as long as he's doing that you need to continue to push him." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Sting's career could very well be a blueprint for Jericho's future, meaning he could easily still have nearly 10 years left in the Squared Circle.

Could Chris Jericho still claim the AEW World Championship one more time before eventually hanging up his boots? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

