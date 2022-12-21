Create

"He buries talent almost as much as John Cena" - Twitterati erupts to wild accusations of 6-time WWE World Champion stealing the spotlight in AEW

By Sam Palmer
Modified Dec 21, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Twitter believes an AEW star shares a similar trait to John Cena
Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has certainly got the wrestling world talking following the "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite. Some fans are questioning whether he does more harm than good to his opponents.

Jericho suffered a shocking loss to Action Andretti on December 14th. This came mere days after he lost his ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at the Final Battle event on December 10th.

The loss on Dynamite marked the first time since 2018 that Jericho had lost two one-on-one matches in a row. The last occasion coming when he lost at a WWE house show to Finn Balor in July 2017, before losing to Kenny Omega at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 12 in January 2018.

Chris Jericho just lost to…Action Andretti 😳 https://t.co/fvE4r9Klwx

Despite putting over the relatively unknown Action Andretti, a discussion has been brewing on social media as to whether Chris Jericho 'buries' his opponents rather than elevating them.

A number of people believe that Jericho is one of the most generous veterans in the business. However, there are some who believe he and other top names like John Cena need to step aside for the next generation.

@ringsidenews_ I wouldn’t say bury but other than this random kid who just beat him there’s really no one who came out of a program with him looking better than going into it
@fretestarik1 @ringsidenews_ i mean none of his feuds have done anyrhing for anyone
@JGprowrestling @ringsidenews_ He never put MJF over. Leeched off his star power and nearly drained it in a languid, uninteresting build and feud, but MJF did not finish the feud any more over than he already was.
@ringsidenews_ I do t think he buries talent but he doesn't elevate them either
@ringsidenews_ No. But his "rub" only lasts while they're with him or against him. I can't think of someone in AEW who benefited beyond their Jericho connection. (Excluding established talents ofcourse)
@ringsidenews_ I'd say he'll have a goal of putting talent over, but the program winds up so sloppy that the wrestler that was supposed to be elevated only ends up looking worse and less important when its over.
@ringsidenews_ Jericho shouldn’t have been pushed how he was as ring of honor champion, he saw the Critism and lost to an up & coming talent, just to say “see I put people over”
@ringsidenews_ Buries talent noStagnate the guys in his groups YES
@ringsidenews_ He was doing that way before he got the ROH title
@ringsidenews_ Worse. He elevates talent that should not be anywhere near TV.
@ringsidenews_ once every 10 years he will put over a talent
@ringsidenews_ That’s all he’s been doing since joining AEW lol
@ringsidenews_ Ofcourse. Hes a jealous middle aged locker room politician.
@ringsidenews_ He always has
@SkEE87 @ringsidenews_ Okay so who got over as a result of him being ROH Champion then? How did his run as ROH Champion benefit anybody but him? And don’t say Claudio, he was already over and champion before Chris won the title.
@ringsidenews_ IMO, YES! It shows he buries talent! I would say he buries talent almost as much as @JohnCena has over the years! I've got nothing but respect for @IAmJericho, but it's time for him to pass the torch, step aside & move on!

Chris Jericho put over a young John Cena long before AEW existed

Much like Action Andretti on AEW Dynamite, John Cena burst onto the scene, taking on some of the top names in WWE back in 2002. His debut famously happened against Kurt Angle.

While his first pay-per-view match often gets forgotten, Cena picked up the win in that match too. He took on Chris Jericho at the Vengeance event in July 2002.

Vengeance 2002 was #JohnCena’s #WWE PPV debut when he defeated Chris Jericho, and soon would put together a Hall of Fame career from there. https://t.co/EMruvu2xQn

Jericho did the honors for Cena that night, with many people at the time highlighting that a veteran like "Y2J" didn't need to give Cena the win. In hindsight, it was a sign of things to come as Cena went on to be one of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time.

Do you think Chris Jericho buries talent in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

