"He buries talent almost as much as John Cena" - Twitterati erupts to wild accusations of 6-time WWE World Champion stealing the spotlight in AEW

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has certainly got the wrestling world talking following the "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite. Some fans are questioning whether he does more harm than good to his opponents.
Jericho suffered a shocking loss to Action Andretti on December 14th. This came mere days after he lost his ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at the Final Battle event on December 10th.
The loss on Dynamite marked the first time since 2018 that Jericho had lost two one-on-one matches in a row. The last occasion coming when he lost at a WWE house show to Finn Balor in July 2017, before losing to Kenny Omega at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 12 in January 2018.
Despite putting over the relatively unknown Action Andretti, a discussion has been brewing on social media as to whether Chris Jericho 'buries' his opponents rather than elevating them.
A number of people believe that Jericho is one of the most generous veterans in the business. However, there are some who believe he and other top names like John Cena need to step aside for the next generation.
Chris Jericho put over a young John Cena long before AEW existed
Much like Action Andretti on AEW Dynamite, John Cena burst onto the scene, taking on some of the top names in WWE back in 2002. His debut famously happened against Kurt Angle.
While his first pay-per-view match often gets forgotten, Cena picked up the win in that match too. He took on Chris Jericho at the Vengeance event in July 2002.
Jericho did the honors for Cena that night, with many people at the time highlighting that a veteran like "Y2J" didn't need to give Cena the win. In hindsight, it was a sign of things to come as Cena went on to be one of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time.
Do you think Chris Jericho buries talent in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!
