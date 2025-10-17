REPORT: AEW star injured

One of AEW's toughest competitors reportedly sustained an injury on the latest edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite. The star in question, Rush, is a key member of La Faccion Ingobernable, alongside Dralistico, The Beast Mortos and, as of recently, Sammy Guevara.

LFI had a major opportunity to secure gold this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, where they challenged Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs for their World Trios Championships. The two teams had previously squared off earlier in August, with The Opps walking out of the encounter victorious. Unfortunately, the "ungovernable" heel unit's foremost member, Rush, supposedly sustained an unexpected injury during his group's bout against the babyface trio this past Wednesday.

Wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez recently noted that El Toro Blanco suffered a dislocated elbow at one point during LFI vs The Opps on Dynamite, after the brawler stumbled and fell awkwardly while trying to re-enter the ring due to his kneepad getting caught on the bottom rope. Rush supposedly popped the elbow back into place himself, and even joined his stable-mates during their post-match beatdown of Joe, Shibata and Hobbs until they were chased off by AEW World Champion Hangman Page.

It remains to be seen if Rush will be back inside an AEW ring anytime soon.

Rush was saved by his new stable-mate on AEW Dynamite

While attacking The Opps after their loss on Wednesday Night Dynamite, Rush openly provoked Men's World Champion Adam Page, who had been watching his WrestleDream 2025 opponent Samoa Joe and his teammates defend their trios titles against LFI from the commentary desk. In yet another display of loyalty towards his allies, The Cowboy promptly took out The Beast Mortos, Dralistico and Rush, foiling their ambush. He was poised to deliver a Buckshot Lariat on the former ROH World Champion, but the latter was pulled out of the ring to safety by his new teammate, Sammy Guevara.

Afterwards, The Spanish God took to X/Twitter to voice his own loyalty towards Rush, writing:

"I always got my hermanos’ back. 💀#LFI" Guevara wrote.

Sammy Guevara @sammyguevara I always got my hermanos’ back. 💀#LFI

It remains to be seen what lies next for LFI on All Elite Wrestling programming moving forward.

