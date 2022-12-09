Sasha Banks has taken a hiatus from the wrestling world for several months. It has now been reported that the former RAW Women's Champion was reportedly in talks for a potential signing with AEW. The All Elite locker room was supposedly informed about her arrival.

The Boss had an interesting 2022. Earlier in the year, she partnered up with Naomi, and the duo won the WWE Women's Championship. Unfortunately, they were unhappy with the way the title was being booked. Thus, back in May, Banks, and Naomi handed their titles to the then-Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, and walked out of Monday Night RAW.

A new report from Fightful Select states that AEW was looking forward to having Sasha Banks in their locker room. The roster was seemingly on cloud nine upon hearing that The Boss could be part of their promotion and believed she could elevate the women's division.

One source believed that The Boss' presence on TV could be an "anchor" for the All Elite women's division. Banks can reignite interest and significantly help in increasing overall viewership.

. @Bub3m16 If Sasha Banks never returns to the WWE, has she done enough to enter the Hall of Fame? If Sasha Banks never returns to the WWE, has she done enough to enter the Hall of Fame? https://t.co/0vJQqffQ63

Sasha Banks reportedly will be at a major NJPW event

Earlier today, PWInsider reported that The Boss would be joining hands with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

She will reportedly be part of the 17th edition of Wrestle Kingdom. The show is scheduled to take place in January 2023.

The event will take place a week before the Royal Rumble and thus has led to the fans speculating that the former SmackDown Women's Champion could make her return to WWE at the premium live event.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 will also feature former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega taking on Will Ospreay for the latter's IWGP United States Title.

What role do you think Banks will play at the NJPW event? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes