Reported details behind CM Punk's return and immediate plans for AEW All Out

CM Punk made a shocking return to close out this week's Quake by the Lake special edition of AEW Dynamite.

The reigning AEW World Champion has been absent for two months after sustaining a foot injury following his first AEW world title win at Double or Nothing. Jon Moxley has since been crowned as the Interim World Champion, and it was after his brutal title defense against Chris Jericho that Punk returned to confront his counterpart.

Fightful Select has reported that the working plan is for the lineal and interim iterations of the world title to be unified at AEW's All Out in September. It's said that Moxley vs Punk at All Out had always been the plan, but they were waiting for Punk to recover from his injury.

There was apparently a restricted area backstage at Dynamite, which is now assumed to be related to the return. The news was also seemingly kept away from the staff and a majority of the roster. In fact, even some of the talent involved in the closing segment were unaware of the champ's return.

The report concludes that there had been no considerations for bringing Punk back sooner that could possibly put the Cult of Personality behind schedule or inconvenience him.

CM Punk has yet to defend his AEW World title

Punk defeated Hangman Page for the world title at Double or Nothing, ending the reign of a champion who had seen off the likes of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Lance Archer.

All Out will mark not one but two milestones for the Cult of Personality should a unification bout against Moxley happen. It be his one-year anniversary from the day he returned to in-ring compeititon after seven years. It will also mark the first time the world champion puts his title on the line.

Punk's sustained a foot injury during a contest between him and FTR against Max Caster and the Gunn Club. He has been out of action since, while Moxley took his place at Forbidden Door against Hiroshi Tanahashi and assumed the mantle of Interim World Champion.

