Reported reason why Hikaru Shida was pulled from the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

The situation with AEW Hikaru Shida has been tense over the last couple of days. However, a recent report suggests the real reason behind the incident was far from malicious.

Hikaru Shida was recently removed from the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. While Tony Schiavone stated that she had suffered an injury that meant she couldn't participate, Shida took to Twitter to allege that the claim was false. This led to a lot of attention on social media, as people argued about the truth of the matter.

Soon afterwards, Hikaru Shida posted another tweet explaining that she had not been able to return to the US in time for the tournament.

Bryan Alvarez spoke about the incident on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live. According to him, Shida's inability to return on time may have been due to a visa problem.

Peps🌸 #MaikaStyle @PepsWrestling



They just don't miss man



#AEWRampage Hikaru Shida & Riho are my in-ring MVPs of the Women's DivisionThey just don't miss man Hikaru Shida & Riho are my in-ring MVPs of the Women's DivisionThey just don't miss man#AEWRampage https://t.co/kaaiarpnr8

Regardless of the cause, Hikaru Shida isn't expected to be back anytime soon before the Owen Hart Tournament concludes.

AEW Owen Hart Tournament is in full swing

While Hikaru Shida is no longer in the Owen Hart Tournament, the event is slated to have its finals at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

So far, there has only been one quarter-final match. Ruby Soho defeated Riho to become the first semi-finalist of the tournament. As for the others, the remaining quarter-final matches involve Toni Storm facing Jamie Hayter and Red Velvet fighting Kris Statlander. Furthermore, Britt Baker is scheduled to square off against a wildcard opponent, the 'Joker'.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



We got a Joker to fight Britt Baker.



If it's a random female wrestler from Impact Wrestling or Stardom, Britt wins.



But if it's Athena!???



Sorry Britt. The women's Owen Hart Cup tournament bracket is out annnndddd....We got a Joker to fight Britt Baker.If it's a random female wrestler from Impact Wrestling or Stardom, Britt wins.But if it's Athena!???Sorry Britt. The women's Owen Hart Cup tournament bracket is out annnndddd....We got a Joker to fight Britt Baker. If it's a random female wrestler from Impact Wrestling or Stardom, Britt wins.But if it's Athena!??? Sorry Britt. 😐 https://t.co/Q2WL004sTm

Although no concrete information has been confirmed about the mystery opponent, Japanese wrestler Maki Itoh has teased the possibility that she might be facing Baker soon. Her recent tweet has suggested that she will be making an AEW appearance soon.

No matter the complications, it is clear that the winner of the women's division Owen Hart Tournament will be crowned at the next pay-per-view.

Edited by Prem Deshpande