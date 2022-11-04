Reported reason for underutilized AEW star's absence from Tony Khan-led promotion

AEW star and former FTW Champion Ricky Starks has been away from the spotlight for several weeks at the time of writing, with many fans eager to see him back in the ring. Now, there has been an update as to where he's been.

Starks' AEW career has taken a back seat as of late following the conclusion of his feud with Powerhouse Hobbs, which ended in a brutal Lights Out unsanctioned match on the Grand Slam edition of Rampage in September 2022.

Since then, he has wrestled in two matches, with only one of them taking place on Dynamite, leaving fans worried as to whether the former FTW Champion is on the shelf with an injury.

Laura 🌸 @editedbylaura I am so frustrated by how #AEW is treating Ricky Starks right now. This was the reaction he got on Dark in Toronto. Yet apparently there's no place for this guy on TV - for 5 straight weeks. It's beyond baffling. He should be on TV every week and winning the Full Gear Tournament. I am so frustrated by how #AEW is treating Ricky Starks right now. This was the reaction he got on Dark in Toronto. Yet apparently there's no place for this guy on TV - for 5 straight weeks. It's beyond baffling. He should be on TV every week and winning the Full Gear Tournament. https://t.co/BgDNSv7Q6b

According to Dave Meltzer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former Team Taz member is healthy and has merely been away from the spotlight for a non-wrestling reason.

"Ricky Starks hasn’t been in the ring for a few weeks due to something not wrestling related but he’ll be back on the show for a promo this week." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Ricky Starks' former partner, Powerhouse Hobbs, was another member of the AEW roster whose fans wondered what was next for him. However, those worries have been put to bed as he is gunning for Wardlow's TNT Championship.

Will Ricky Starks have championship dreams when he comes back? Only time will tell!

Ricky Starks will appear this week on AEW Rampage

Having seemingly put his feud with Powerhouse Hobbs in the rear-view mirror, what is next for Ricky Starks? The former FTW Champion might give some insight into what's next when he appears on AEW Rampage this Friday.

The fans in Boardwalk Hall won't just see the former FTW Champion speak, but they will also be graced with the presence of boxing legend Mike Tyson, who will join the AEW commentary team for the evening.

At the time of writing, only two matches have been announced for this week's edition of Rampage. However, they are both hotly anticipated encounters that will have fans talking.

Dr Britt Baker, D.M.D., and Jamie Hayter will team up to take on Madison Rayne and Skye Blue. At the same time, Orange Cassidy will defend his All-Atlantic Championship against NJPW legend Katsuyori Shibata in a dream match.

