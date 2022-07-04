Reported statement on how Tony Khan handles cases of substance abuse at AEW compared to Vince McMahon

Dave Meltzer has chimed in to an ongoing debate between wrestling fans as to how AEW and Tony Khan handle cases of substance abuse in comparison to Vince McMahon.

The discussion came about when a user posted an excerpt from Jon Moxley's audiobook. In the clip, the Interim AEW Champion reminisced about his final run prior to leaving WWE in 2019. His candid assessment prompted a fan to mention rumors that WWE had paid, in one way or another, for the alcohol addiction program Moxley entered late last year.

It is worth noting that Meltzer has previously stated that WWE has not paid for any AEW talent's medical bills, including Moxley's. This is despite a reported policy that sees the promotion pay for rehab even after its superstars have departed the company.

Meltzer himself chimed in when another question was raised over whether or not Tony Khan would do the same as Vince McMahon. The reporter claimed that Tony Khan does also pay for rehab, and has done multiple times.

Jon Moxley entered an alcohol addiction program last year, making his return at the start of this year and eventually forming the Blackpool Combat Club with Bryan Danielson and William Regal. He won the Interim AEW World title at Forbidden Door.

Jon Moxley is set to defend the Interim AEW title against Brody King next week on Dynamite

This past week on Rampage, the first-ever Royal Rampage match decided the next challenger for Jon Moxley's Interim World title. The match included former champions like Hangman Page and Darby Allin, with the latter making it to the final two.

The winner of the match came as a shock to many, as the House of Black's Brody King last eliminated Darby to win the first-time match. He will now challenge Moxley for the title next week on Dynamite, looking to bring the first taste of gold to his faction consisting of Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far