WWE paid rehab bills for rival promotion's star - Reports

As per the latest backstage report, WWE policy dictates that the company would pay the rehab bills for former superstars even if they are in rival promotion.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE had paid the bills for an Impact Wrestling star in the past. He further mentioned that they have not done the same for anyone in AEW as of yet. However, the company's policy seemingly states that they would pay the bills in such situations.

Meltzer mentioned the details while discussing Jon Moxley, who recently entered into a rehab program. Here's what he had to say:

"Yes, I think, even in fact, they would [pay for Moxley’s rehab] because that’s the nature of the policy. Because they have definitely paid for people when they’ve been in Impact. They haven’t paid for the rehab of anyone in AEW that I know of, but they have definitely paid for Impact, you know, which is a rival promotion," said Meltzer.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.

Moxley has publicly confirmed that he has decided to seek help with his alcohol addiction. Tony Khan shared an update stating that the beloved superstar is doing better every day. Moxley has received a lot of support from fans worldwide, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

WWE's recent dispute with Keith Lee over his claims about paying medical bills

Ultra InstinctiveLee @RealKeithLee



#BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless Thank you for all the positivity that has been dropped on me the past few days as well as the birthday wishes. I love you. Worry not. We are not done. We work. Thank you for all the positivity that has been dropped on me the past few days as well as the birthday wishes. I love you. Worry not. We are not done. We work.#BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless https://t.co/NkxqL6qkWM

Former WWE superstar Keith Lee shared a lengthy post on his Twitter account in which he mentioned that he paid his medical bills out of his pocket. However, his former employers later contested those claims.

WWE released an official statement in which they said that Lee's comments were false. They insisted that Lee was part of WWE's extensive healthcare program that looks after its talent's well-being. WWE further said that Lee should contact the company if he has concerns over his medical bills.

