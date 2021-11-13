WWE disputes Keith Lee's claims about paying his own medical bills in official statement

WWE has issued a statement disputing former superstar Keith Lee's claims about paying his medical bills by himself. The company has stated that Lee's comments on the matter are incorrect.

Right after his release, Keith Lee issued a lengthy statement across his social media platforms. The former NXT Champion implied that he paid his medical bills out of his pocket.

You can read his entire statement below:

“Greetings and salutations. This day is my birthday! It is not a happy birthday, but it is one I am most grateful for. Several months ago, it was not a guarantee I would make it to this day, so there is positivity in that. I paid all my medical bills from the many offices and machines I frequented. There is posivity in that. And, I do find it amusing that people believe anyone but me paid for my medical expenses. I was going to wait a couple weeks, but I think it’s time to look toward the future, forward march as I like to say. I am capable of so much more and I can’t wait to see what it looks like properly. I have a wide array of interests and abilities…. I also consider myself to be rather open minded. Here’s to a future that, for all intents and purposes….seems Limitless,” said Keith Lee.

#BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless Thank you for all the positivity that has been dropped on me the past few days as well as the birthday wishes. I love you. Worry not. We are not done. We work. Thank you for all the positivity that has been dropped on me the past few days as well as the birthday wishes. I love you. Worry not. We are not done. We work.#BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless https://t.co/NkxqL6qkWM

However, WWE has argued that Lee's statements are 'erroneous' in nature before stressing that he was part of the promotion's extensive healthcare program dedicated to their in-ring performers.

The statement further urged Keith Lee to approach the company regarding any concerns about the payment of his medical bills.

"Keith Lee's recent comments implying WWE failed to pay his medical bills are erroneous. WWE has an extensive healthcare program for the medical care of its in-ring performers, and Mr. Lee was part of this program while with the company. Should Mr. Lee have any concerns over the payment of medical bills, he is welcome to address them with WWE," read the official statement.

As of this writing, Keith Lee hasn't responded to WWE's claims about his medical bills.

Backstage reason why WWE released Keith Lee

I feel your support right this moment. In the not so distant future, I am sure something will come about.



At such a time... well... time will tell I suppose. Phillip Matthew Kara @Phillip98260809 @RealKeithLee I was listening to our friend at WrestleTalk @ThisisLukeOwen and got to thinking. I am so mad at your former company that I will never watch or go to their events again. What is the best way your fans can help you and support you to keep you limitless? @RealKeithLee I was listening to our friend at WrestleTalk @ThisisLukeOwen and got to thinking. I am so mad at your former company that I will never watch or go to their events again. What is the best way your fans can help you and support you to keep you limitless? Right now, I think patience is key. Time is a friend right now. And I intend to make the most of it.I feel your support right this moment. In the not so distant future, I am sure something will come about.At such a time... well... time will tell I suppose. twitter.com/Phillip9826080… Right now, I think patience is key. Time is a friend right now. And I intend to make the most of it.I feel your support right this moment. In the not so distant future, I am sure something will come about.At such a time... well... time will tell I suppose. twitter.com/Phillip9826080…

Keith Lee was one of the most shocking names on the list of WWE Superstars who were released earlier this month. The former NXT Champion was just given a new gimmick under the name Bearcat Lee, and it was expected that he would get a huge push following his prolonged absence from the television. Many believed that a potential heel turn was in store for him on the red brand.

Backstage reports claimed that WWE released Lee because of his attitude problems. It was said that even those rooting for the former NXT Champion behind the scenes seemed to take issue with his overall approach towards the job.

The company also released Keith Lee's partner and former WWE superstar, Mia Yim, on the same day. The latter hadn't appeared on television since January 2021 but was selected for RAW as part of WWE Draft 2021.

