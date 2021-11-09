Keith Lee makes statement about his future following WWE Release

Keith Lee has finally opened up on his release from WWE and reassured fans that he will bounce back from the setback.

The effects of WWE's most recent batch of releases are still being felt this week. 18 superstars were released from their contracts on November 4th, with a few high profile athletes being let go.

Keith Lee was one of the stars who was surprisingly let go and finally released a statement following his unexpected release. Lee had a lot to say in his tweet, stating that, while times may be difficult right now, he has confidence in himself to create a better future.

“Greetings and salutations. This day is my birthday! It is not a happy birthday, but it is one I am most grateful for. Several months ago, it was not a guarantee I would make it to this day, so there is positivity in that. I paid all my medical bills from the many offices and machines I frequented. There is posivity in that. And, I do find it amusing that people believe anyone but me paid for my medical expenses. I was going to wait a couple weeks, but I think it’s time to look toward the future, forward march as I like to say. I am capable of so much more and I can’t wait to see what it looks like properly. I have a wide array of interests and abilities…. I also consider myself to be rather open minded. Here’s to a future that, for all intents and purposes….seems Limitless,” said Keith Lee

#BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless Thank you for all the positivity that has been dropped on me the past few days as well as the birthday wishes. I love you. Worry not. We are not done. We work. Thank you for all the positivity that has been dropped on me the past few days as well as the birthday wishes. I love you. Worry not. We are not done. We work.#BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless https://t.co/NkxqL6qkWM

Lee also seems to have referenced the health issues he discussed a few months back, suggesting that he paid for all out-of-pocket expenses that came with his treatment and recovery.

Last month, The former NXT Champion took to social media to explain why he had been sidelined from WWE television for seven months, saying that a combination of a COVD-19 diagnosis and the discovery of a heart inflammation had led to some "very scary times."

youtu.be/LIAoynLhMwE The first recording of this went over 13 minutes.....so I said and detailed far less, but I said enough. The first recording of this went over 13 minutes.....so I said and detailed far less, but I said enough.youtu.be/LIAoynLhMwE

Keith Lee reportedly had "attitude problems" in the last days of his WWE career

When Keith Lee's run in NXT ended, many fans had high expectations for him in the main roster.

The Limitless One's larger-than-life presence and personality was a certified recipe for success on the main roster, or so many fans thought. In actuality, Lee spent very little time competing on WWE RAW, and when he did, the WWE Universe was baffled as to why the company had stripped away iconic pieces to his character, such as his theme song, ring gear, and even a change in his ring name.

All of this, combined with poor booking, had reportedly made Lee profoundly frustrated with his direction in WWE, as reported by Wade Keller of PWTorch.

"Keith Lee, I have chronicled for months and months and months and months and months, was somebody that even people that were rooting for him behind the scenes, became frustrated with him. He just had, in general, attitude issues. Or, as one wrestler told me tonight, “perceived attitude issues,” edging a little bit, others have said outright... attitude problems. He just was frustrated. I've heard different things about him in terms of his mood being altered way more than it should in the modern era, about being asked to do a job," said Keller about Keith Lee.

BRICK @Brick_Zon On his daily report Wade Keller was told that Keith Lee had “perceived attitude issues” backstage. He did not like the idea of doing jobs (while in NXT too) and often complained. This is coming from people in WWE so take it for what it’s worth

While Keith Lee's next move is currently unknown, his fans predict a swift in-ring return for the former NXT Champion as they feel he would be an asset to any promotion.

