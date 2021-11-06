Details on backstage frustration over Keith Lee's "attitude problems" - Reports

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee had “perceived attitude issues” backstage, as per the latest report by Wade Keller of PWTorch.

Keith Lee's WWE career has come to an abrupt end as he was one of several WWE Superstars who were recently released. Lee's release came as a significant shock to the WWE Universe, as many believed that he had a bright future ahead of him on the main roster.

Wade Keller of PWTorch recently opened up about Keith Lee's WWE release on PWTorch's VIP Ad-free audio show and shared some exciting details about the former WWE Superstar.

"Keith Lee, I have chronicled for months and months and months and months and months, was somebody that even people that were rooting for him behind the scenes, became frustrated with him. He just had, in general, attitude issues. Or, as one wrestler told me tonight, “perceived attitude issues,” edging a little bit, others have said outright... attitude problems. He just was frustrated. I've heard different things about him in terms of his mood being altered way more than it should in the modern era, about being asked to do a job," said Keller about Keith Lee.

BRICK @Brick_Zon On his daily report Wade Keller was told that Keith Lee had “perceived attitude issues” backstage. He did not like the idea of doing jobs (while in NXT too) and often complained. This is coming from people in WWE so take it for what it’s worth On his daily report Wade Keller was told that Keith Lee had “perceived attitude issues” backstage. He did not like the idea of doing jobs (while in NXT too) and often complained. This is coming from people in WWE so take it for what it’s worth

Keith Lee's main roster run certainly didn't turn out as he had anticipated

Keith Lee was one of the hottest acts in WWE back when he was in NXT. In late 2019, Lee wrestled in the Men's Survivor Series Triple Threat Elimination match and had an incredible showing before Roman Reigns pinned him. The encounter between Lee and Reigns was met with a loud pop from fans that night.

Months later, The former NXT Champion entered the Royal Rumble match and faced Brock Lesnar. Fans went wild at witnessing the two superstars collide in the ring, and many clamored for a future singles outing between the two.

In August, Keith Lee moved to the main roster and quickly made a huge impact by defeating WWE veteran Randy Orton at the Payback pay-per-view. During the next few months, Lee didn't do much of note and went on a hiatus on the road to WrestleMania 37. It was later revealed that Lee was absent from WWE TV due to a COVID-19 issue that led to a serious case of heart inflammation.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Limitless One later got a gimmick change and was given the moniker of Keith 'Bearcat' Lee. Following his release, the NXT Champion revealed that the 'Bearcat' gimmick wasn't his idea, as many had assumed previously.

Guess which WWE Superstar is scared of heights? The answer is here.

Edited by Alan John