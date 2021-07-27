"I've decided" - Keith Lee reveals when he will tell his story to fans

Keith Lee had an important message to share with the WWE Universe on Twitter tonight.

Lee recently made his return to WWE TV after a months-long absence. He kept posting cryptic tweets during his absence and talked about wanting to tell fans 'everything.' Lee has now posted a couple of tweets and revealed that he will tell his story in "a week or two." Check out Keith Lee's tweet below:

I've decided. I am just going to tell you guys the story myself. Give me a week or two. — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 26, 2021

A fan chimed in and said that he is free to tell his story if he feels the need to do so, to which Lee responded by saying that he wanted to reveal it in a special way, but is now going to chat with fans directly.

I do. I wanted to do it in a special manner, but instead, I'll just have to chat directly. https://t.co/I7nPtMBQnL — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 27, 2021

Keith Lee's main roster run has been a big letdown so far

Keith Lee was one of the most popular superstars on NXT last year. He was promoted to WWE RAW in August and his fans were excited to see him flourish in the big leagues. Lee did well for himself for a while, with his biggest moment possibly coming at Payback 2020 where he pinned WWE legend Randy Orton.

Keith Lee pinned Riddle on the February 8, 2021 edition of RAW and was scheduled to compete for the United States title at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, but was eventually pulled from the match. He disappeared from WWE TV and began posting occasional cryptic tweets about wanting to share his story with fans.

Lee's return to WWE RAW was underwhelming as he lost a singles match to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley last week. Things only got worse this week as he lost another match, this time to NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

Keith Lee was one of the hottest WWE acts back in 2020 and it's a shame that he is not getting used to his fullest potential on the main roster. Fans are now curious as to what he has to say to them in two weeks. Here's hoping WWE gives Lee something concrete in the near future instead of feeding him to other stars on a weekly basis.

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Kaushik Das