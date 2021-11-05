Keith Lee comments on 'Bearcat' gimmick immediately after his WWE release

In the aftermath of his shocking WWE release, Keith Lee has revealed that he didn't come up with the 'Bearcat' gimmick idea.

While Keith Lee is yet to issue an official statement on his WWE release, the former NXT Champion responded to a fan's comment on his most recent Instagram post.

The fan claimed that Keith Lee pitched the 'Bearcat' moniker, but that is far from true. Lee responded by saying that he was not responsible for the 'Bearcat' nickname.

Here's what Keith Lee posted in response to the fan:

"No. It was not. Lol," wrote Keith Lee while responding to the 'Bearcat' rumor.

What's next for Keith Lee after his WWE release?

Keith Lee was one of 18 superstars released by WWE earlier today. The latest round of budget cuts has unsurprisingly caught the entire fanbase off guard.

Lee joined WWE in May 2018 after spending several years on the independent circuit. The talented big man gradually rose to become one of NXT's most established stars and etched his name in the history books as the brand's first-ever double champion.

After a successful spell in NXT, Lee was called up to RAW following last year's SummerSlam. There was a lot of hype surrounding his main roster run.

However, a series of questionable booking decisions led to Lee experiencing an underwhelming start to his WWE RAW career. Lee was reportedly in line to win the United States title until he was forced to go on a five-month hiatus to address multiple health-related issues.

Lee returned earlier this year and was renamed Keith 'Bearcat' Lee, an ode to legendary wrestler Edward "Bearcat" Wright. Despite the lukewarm response, fans were hopeful of seeing a resurgence for Lee in the WWE.

Unfortunately for all involved parties, Lee is no longer a WWE Superstar. He will reportedly have to wait out the 90-day non-compete clause before signing with another company.

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends its best wishes to Keith Lee and all the recently released superstars. Also, stay tuned as we continue to bring you all the latest updates on the latest WWE mass release.

