Reported update on AEW's Matt Jackson after sustaining an injury

All Elite Wrestling's Executive Vice President Matt Jackson sustained an injury during The Young Bucks' Tag Team Championship defense at the first of two Fyter Fest editions of Dynamite. It seems like he might take a while to get back in the ring.

Last week, it was reported that Jackson sustained a "stinger" early on in the Triple or Nothing Match against Swerve In Our Glory and Team Taz. However, he was seemingly fine in the days that followed.

That said, The Young Bucks were absent from the most recent episode of Dynamite, with some believing it was due to Matt's injury.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Matt is doing well, but not well enough to get back in the ring just yet:

"Matt Jackson is doing a lot better since his stinger from early in the 7/13 tag title change. He described it as like bad whiplash. He’s had no loss of strength, and his mobility and range of motion is already back to normal. He passed a strength test right after the injury so major concerns about the injury were alleviated quickly. But he was very sore and it may be a few weeks before he’s back in the ring," said Dave Meltzer (H/T: WrestleTalk)

The Young Bucks are still ranked within the top five tag teams in AEW, meaning they can regain their championships when Matt is fit. However, climbing that mountain for AEW's EVPs will be easier said than done.

Matt Jackson and his brother are the only two-time AEW Tag Team Champions

The Young Bucks have always been one of the most exciting teams in the world, but since they became EVPs in AEW, some think they should step back and allow other teams to shine.

However, Nick & Matt Jackson are all about making history wherever they go, which is what they did at the Road Rager edition of Dynamite in June 2022.

The Bucks faced Jurassic Express in a ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Titles, ending in the Jacksons becoming the first-ever two-time AEW tag champions.

