Reported update on Kenny Omega's next IMPACT Wrestling appearance and headlining its PPVs

The cross-promotional storyline between All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling currently is being considered by many to be 'game-changing'. It was at AEW 'Winter is Coming' where Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion, with outside help from IMPACT Wrestling Vice President, Don Callis.

Kenny Omega and Don Callis then appeared on IMPACT Wrestling earlier this week, during which Omega teased going after the championships of the promotion. A feud with IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Rich Swann was also teased on the episode.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Kenny Omega will be back on IMPACT next week, on the 12/15 show. In addition to that, he also mentioned that Kenny Omega is expected to headline some future pay-per-view events of IMPACT Wrestling.

Kenny Omega's last appearance on IMPACT Wrestling

In what was one of the most shocking moments of the year, IMPACT Wrestling Vice President Don Callis, who was on commentary for the match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley at AEW 'Winter is Coming', assisted Omega in his victory. Following that, the two went outside the arena into a waiting vehicle with Callis mentioning that everyone would hear from Kenny Omega the next week on IMPACT Wrestling.

Earlier this week, the two appeared on IMPACT Wrestling where Don Callis talked about his history with Kenny Omega and how the two have been making history. Kenny Omega stated that Callis is like a father-figure to him. The new AEW World Heavyweight Champion then revealed that he's a collector of championships and teased coming after the IMPACT World Championship.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Callis and Omega appeared and claimed that the two are just getting started and there are even bigger surprises in the plans. Needless to say, this storyline has got everyone invested and is doing wonders for both the promotions.