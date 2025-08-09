Reported Update on WWE Hall of Famer's AEW Future

An update regarding a certain WWE Hall of Famer's future with AEW has just surfaced. This comes amidst some uncertainties regarding his current arrangement with the company.Following an already illustrious career, Jim Ross has become one of the iconic voices in the Tony Khan-led company. He joined the broadcast team during the year of AEW's inception and has been with the promotion since. He has taken a step back and become less active on the commentary desk due to several health issues, but he always has a reserved seat at the table whenever he's around.The WWE Hall of Famer's contract with AEW is said to be up soon. Fightful Select has reported on the situation, revealing that the company plans to keep him in the same setup and limited capacity he has been in as of late. Ross' new deal states that he will cover limited matches during pay-per-views.The WWE Legend Enjoys His Current SetupEarlier today, Jim Ross provided an update on his future on the latest edition of his Grilling JR podcast. He revealed that his deal may be up in August, and he was hopeful to re-sign with the company as he had no plans of leaving.The veteran also mentioned that he enjoyed the current state of things. He liked making sporadic appearances, as he was able to manage himself well. Jim Ross also praised Tony Khan, mentioning that he has always treated him well.“I think my contract’s up in August. Yeah. I’m hopeful [to renew]. I’m not planning on going anywhere. I like my part-time schedule. It lets me keep my batteries charged. I like working for Tony Khan because he’s always been fair and civil to me, and that I appreciate,” Ross said. [H/T Drainmaker on X/Twitter]Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINKJim Ross reveals his current AEW contract is up later this month: “I think my contract’s up in August. Yeah. I’m hopeful [to renew]. I’m not planning on going anywhere. I like my part-time schedule. It lets me keep my batteries charged. I like working for Tony Khan because he’sThis means that the former WWE legend may not go anywhere for the remainder of his career. However, fortunately for long-time fans of his, they'll get to hear him on the commentary desk for potentially some of the biggest AEW pay-per-view matches.