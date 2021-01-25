Reports: AEW Revolution PPV moving to Sunday, March 7

AEW Revolution's date might be changing. The pay-per-view was originally scheduled to air on Saturday, February 27, but the fate has reportedly been moved to Sunday, March 7. AEW has yet to officially announce this change.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the reported decision to move the date from February 27 to March 7 came down to a variety of factors. Their original date would have seen AEW going head-to-head with a big boxing pay-per-view headlined by Canelo Alvarez and Avni Yildirim. The company may have wished to avoid this scheduling conflict.

Meltzer noted that AEW also considered the following Saturday, March 6 for Revolution. But that date would caused the company going up against UFC 259, a fight card that currently features three championship fights, including Amanda Nunes defending the Women's Featherweight Championship against Megan Anderson.

The original date for AEW Revolution is right around the corner, as the event was scheduled for February. AEW may have aimed to internally confirm this move while the show was still a few weeks away.

Whenever the pay-per-view is, it'll mark the company's first such event since AEW Full Gear, which aired in November. It's fair to say that many fans are eagerly waiting for this show.

AEW Revolution will be the company's first-ever Sunday pay-per-view event

Sting and Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite

With the reported date change to March 7, this marks AEW's first pay-per-view on a Sunday. In the wrestling world, this day has been unofficially reserved for WWE events. But AEW could decide to return to its Saturday spot after the Revolution event. That decision might depend on how the buy-rates are affected.

As of this writing, there is only one official match for AEW Revolution. "The Icon" Sting will compete in his first bout in six years at the show. He will join forces with the AEW TNT Champion, Darby Allin to face Brian Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz in a Street Fight.

Whoa, can't wait to see this pic.twitter.com/UgsUwOTnpJ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 21, 2021

What do you think about AEW Revolution possibly moving from February to March? Does a Sunday pay-per-view interest you more than a Saturday one? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.