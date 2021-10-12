Backstage update on WWE possibly making a big change to SmackDown because of AEW - Reports

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the outcome of AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown's upcoming head-to-head battle could bring a major change to the wrestling industry.

WWE Smackdown is a two-hour-long program. However, this Friday's episode of the blue brand will be two and a half hours and will air on FS1. The 30-minute extension means that SmackDown will go head-to-head against Rampage's first 30 minutes.

Dave Meltzer, in his report, noted that WWE and Vince McMahon could consider adding a third hour on Friday night for SmackDown if they end up significantly winning the half-hour battle against AEW Rampage. The last 30 minutes of the blue brand will be commercial-free, and it looks like WWE is going all-in to beat AEW.

However, if the difference between the average viewers of both shows is too close, then WWE might not move forward with its plan to add a third hour to SmackDown.

"You think that it's somewhat a coincidence... but obviously, it's not. You know FS1 is gonna go commercial-free for the 30 minutes' head to head and it will be very interesting to see what happens and after what that means. Because if WWE is in a position to win after they have lost on Wednesday...I think they will very significantly consider adding a 3rd hour on Friday night to FS1 and going head to head with Rampage. But if they don't win, the last thing they want is a situation where...You know you had a head-to-head battle and AEW wins another one. So it will be very interesting to look at that head-to-head battle. It's something to look at, like, if it looks like it is close then I don't see WWE doing it," said Dave Meltzer.

Tony Khan hits back Vince McMahon for denying AEW as WWE's competitor

In a recent interview with DAZN, Tony Khan aimed a shot at WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. A few months ago, McMahon revealed that he doesn't view AEW as competition for his shows.

Khan shared that he wonders if WWE considers his company as rivals or competitors.

“Do they see us as rivals or competition? They say we’re not, but I’ve heard that AEW shows are on monitors in the Gorilla position over there, so I take that as a compliment if they’re watching us whilst trying to run their own show,” Khan stated.

This coming Friday seems to be a huge night for the wrestling industry. It will certainly be a make-or-break day for AEW's Rampage show, which is relatively new compared to SmackDown.

WWE's NXT brand already fell to AEW Dynamite in terms of viewership on Wednesday night, so the upcoming half-hour battle isn't something Vince McMahon's company would want to lose in.

